|
|
Elizabeth Breiding Elizabeth A. Breiding (Donohue), 90, passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 4th surrounded by her loving family. Living with our mom and grandma meant experiencing ice cream sundaes for dinner, the missing corner of every birthday cake (because she had to make sure it tasted good), chocolate in any form, "delicious" pinwheel cookies, the first sips of every Coke and beer and that was just her super nutritious approach to life that allowed her to live to 90! It also meant daily trips to Munroe Falls every summer, yearly trips to Daytona Beach, Labor Day weekends in a hotel right before school started. She had uncontrollable church giggles (which drove our dad crazy!), she had a kettle on for the menagerie of friends that came through our door and a constant pile of laundry to fold or bills to pay so she could keep busy while she sincerely listened to her friends or her family. Who knew that an engagement ring in a tub of popcorn and a joke about having 10 children on her honeymoon would lead to 69 years of marriage, 12 children, 43 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Her husband, Dick; her children and her grandchildren were the loves of her life and God forbid you had a word against any of them. She knew they weren't perfect but they were hers and she'd protect them with everything she had. This big family had its share of good times and bad times, but Mom's undying Catholic faith and complete devotion to the blessed virgin Mary were her constant standbys and how she remained unflappable. Devout in her faith, she "gave up" something every Lent and then proceeded to instill in each of her children the need to "celebrate" during Lent and eat what you gave up, especially on St. Patrick's Day. Her grandkids came to understand that Grandma would hold her nose and cry at every single family event because she felt so "blessed." We have joked that we are just German enough to get things done, but Irish enough to have fun doing it. Her theory was that rules are suggestions and they are never intended to get in the way of the fun. She taught us to tee-pee the nuns' convent, how to execute the perfect car fire drill and how to always win "last tap." She completely expected us to have fun and play, but she also expected us to love, to learn, to fight, to understand, to create, to console and to accept all the challenges life threw at us. But she wasn't just a mom and grandma, she was a strong woman with strong opinions--she loved to argue and debate anything from religion to politics and all the stuff in between. She and dad were super active at Christ the King school and parish - she took charge, she recognized other people's strengths and ideas but usually went with her ideas anyways. She taught her children to be involved, take leadership roles and pitch in whenever. She volunteered without judgement - she and Mrs. Wardle delivered Mobile Meals to some of the poorest neighborhoods on North Hill and she joked with and comforted the recipients regardless of their circumstances. After she finishes telling St. Peter how to better arrange the pearly gates, she will be greeted by so many loving friends and a whole bunch of Breiding relatives. Her sister, Winnie, her brothers and her parents are going to have the best family reunion. Calling hours will be on Sunday, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Blessed Trinity Church (300 E. Tallmadge Ave.) where Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 11 a.m. Please visit Elizabeth's Book of Memories at www.dunn-quigley.com to view or leave condolences.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 5, 2019