Elizabeth



"Betsy" Brindza Gale



Betsy Gale was kind. She was funny. She loved Key Lime Pie, Starbuck's Peppermint Mochas, the Outer Banks and Bon Jovi. She was also called home to heaven on July 10, 2019.



Heaven's gain was our loss, as Betsy will be missed each and every day by those she left behind, including her husband of 30 years (Richard); daughter (Erin); sons (Adam and Joe); dogs (Hunter and Trooper), particularly adored cat (Nala) and many, many more family and friends whose lives she lit up with her quick wit, dazzling smile and delightfully unrestrained laugh.



Betsy lived life out loud. She thoroughly enjoyed her successful career in advertising (traded in for an equally successful career as a stay-at-home mother), taught a computer class or two at Sacred Heart and grew beautiful flowers. We'll miss you, Bets.



Calling hours for Betsy will be on Sunday, July 14 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home in Wadsworth, OH. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Monday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 272 Broad St., Wadsworth.



Hilliard-Rospert



(330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 12, 2019