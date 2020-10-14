Elizabeth "Betty" Clark, age 92, is survived by her loving siblings, Kathleen Mackessy and James (Joan) Clark; she was a devoted aunt of 24 nieces and nephews, and many, many great nieces and nephews. Betty was a long time parishioner of both St. John Nepomucene and St. Mary's Catholic Church in Hudson. VISITATION FRIDAY, OCTOBER 16 FROM 4 to 7:00 P.M. AT THE FORTUNA FUNERAL HOME, 7076 BRECKSVILLE RD., INDEPENDENCE, OHIO 44131. Masks and Social Distancing are required. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, 11:00 a.m. at St. John Nepomucene Church, E. 50 and Fleet Ave. Family will receive friends Saturday at Church from 10:30 until services begin. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Please refer to www.fortunafuneralhome.com
for a full obituary. In lieu of flowers family suggest memorial donations to a charity of choice
.