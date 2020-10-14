1/1
Elizabeth Clark
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth "Betty" Clark, age 92, is survived by her loving siblings, Kathleen Mackessy and James (Joan) Clark; she was a devoted aunt of 24 nieces and nephews, and many, many great nieces and nephews. Betty was a long time parishioner of both St. John Nepomucene and St. Mary's Catholic Church in Hudson. VISITATION FRIDAY, OCTOBER 16 FROM 4 to 7:00 P.M. AT THE FORTUNA FUNERAL HOME, 7076 BRECKSVILLE RD., INDEPENDENCE, OHIO 44131. Masks and Social Distancing are required. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, 11:00 a.m. at St. John Nepomucene Church, E. 50 and Fleet Ave. Family will receive friends Saturday at Church from 10:30 until services begin. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Please refer to www.fortunafuneralhome.com for a full obituary. In lieu of flowers family suggest memorial donations to a charity of choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Fortuna Funeral Home, Inc
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Visitation
10:30 - 11:00 AM
St. John Nepomucene Church
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. John Nepomucene Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fortuna Funeral Home, Inc
7076 Brecksville Road
Independence, OH 44131-5053
(216) 520-7335
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
October 13, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful aunt. We will love you and miss you always.
Chris and Paula Clark
October 13, 2020
Wow! What was there not to love. Always smiling, enjoyed being with people, loved a good joke. Life and her faith poured out from a smile that never faltered. When It was said, “here comes Betty” we all turned and smiled. An angel to be payed to at all times.
John and Janet Lennon
Friend
October 13, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Betty was a long time friend of Jennings who we became acquainted with through Jim. Jim, all my sympathies and prayers to you and your family. Take good care.
Colleen Lavelle
October 12, 2020
My sincere condolences to the family of Betty. She was friends with my mother, Adeline Trzaska, who always spoke fondly about her. I pray they are greeting each other in heaven now.
Jane Soposky
Acquaintance
October 12, 2020
My dear Aunt Betty,
As one of the "Many, many, great neices and nephews", I must say, you were as kind as you were witty. You always had a story to tell and always had time for anyone, whether it was a lunch visit to chat or going out of your way to pay a visit. I will always remember the times we spent together and the stories you told as well as the times when I was little, wandering around a house full of family or playing games at your company picnic. God got one of the good ones. Rest in peace, Aunt Betty. I love you so much.
Jeff Popek
Family
October 12, 2020
My Condolences to The Clark's and their families.
TERRY GUZIK
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved