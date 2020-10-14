My dear Aunt Betty,

As one of the "Many, many, great neices and nephews", I must say, you were as kind as you were witty. You always had a story to tell and always had time for anyone, whether it was a lunch visit to chat or going out of your way to pay a visit. I will always remember the times we spent together and the stories you told as well as the times when I was little, wandering around a house full of family or playing games at your company picnic. God got one of the good ones. Rest in peace, Aunt Betty. I love you so much.

Jeff Popek

Family