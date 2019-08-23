|
Elizabeth "Betty" Congleton (Hetson) Elizabeth 'Betty' Congleton (Hetson), who celebrated her 88th birthday on August 9 surrounded by her family and friends, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the Gables of Green. Betty was born in Sharon, PA to Robert and Winifred (Wagner) Weidler and had been an area resident most of her life. She was employed by PPG for over 25 years retiring in 1988. She was a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church and her life revolved around her children, grandchildren and great grandchild. Betty is survived by her sons David (Kelli) and Gary (Linda) Hetson; grandchildren Michelle (Robert) Jackson, Jack Hetson and Anne Hetson; great grandson Joshua Jackson; brother Frank (Bev) Weidler; brother-in-law William Miller and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Congleton and siblings Robert Weidler, Mary Lou Miller and Ann Weidler. The family is grateful to the staff of Gables of Green for their compassion and love for Betty. The family will receive friends Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 8:30 to 9:30 am at the Anthony Funeral Home of Green, 4178 Massillon Road, Uniontown OH 44685 (corner of Massillon and Steese Roads, entrance off Steese). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 4019 Manchester Rd. Akron OH 44319 on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10:00am. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Harbor Light Hospice or the .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 23, 2019