Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Ravenna First Church of God
237 New Milford Rd
Ravenna, OH
Morf Smith Dykstra, 87, surrounded by her family, went home to be with her Lord on January 2, 2020. Elizabeth is survived by her children, Robert (Randi) Morf, Dorothy "Dodie" Morf, Gayle (Jim) Miller, Leslie Mitchell, Mark (Debbie) Smith and Patricia (Eric) Greiner; also surviving are her grandchildren, Douglas Morf, Cameron Smith, Sarah Morf-Mere, Jenifer Lare-Lassiter, Jason Lare, David and Sean Greiner, Michelle Bennett, Amanda and Michael Whitby; and many loving great-grandchildren. She also leaves her beloved fur baby "Oreo". A Celebration of Life and memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Ravenna First Church of God, 237 New Milford Rd., Ravenna, Ohio. A fellowship will be held immediately following at the church. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.wood-kortright-borkoski.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 15, 2020
