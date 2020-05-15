Our Angel Elizabeth "Libby" Fisk-Gladman departed this life to be with her heavenly father on May 11, 2020 after a sudden illness. Libby graduated from Central Hower High School in 1977 and accepted Christ as her Savior early in life. Libby was a member of Peoples Baptist Church where she sang in the Choir and was also a member of the Christian Love Community Singers. Libby was preceded in death by parents, Henry and Hazel Fisk; sister, Mary Ellen Fisk; niece, Carolyn Sterling; great niece, Angel Askew; great nephew, Tradarius Burse; aunts, Lucile, Josephine, Florence, Effie, Lizie, Garliee, Francelo and Margie; uncles, Walter, Milton, Anderson and Amos. She leaves to cherish her memory, husband of 43 years, Eric Gladman; sons, Diamond M. Fisk, Eric G. and Paris Gladman; bonus daughters, Tiaira Fisk, Tameka (Melvin) Chambers and Ashley Fisk, all of Akron, OH; brothers, James Officier of Sparta, TN, James Askew of Atlanta, GA and Anthony Fisk of Denver, CO; sisters, Ruby Walker of Atlanta, GA, Joanne Weems, Bette Fisk, Barbara (Rodney) Jackson, Jocelyn (Paul) Portis, all of Akron, OH; special aunt, Louis Brown; grandchildren, Dyamond, Dynasty, Charmaine, Eric, Paris, Diamond, Erionna, Trinity, Pierre, Emori, Chase, Ryder, Alaris, D'legacy; great grandchildren, Maurice, Messiah, Damarquis and Naomi; special friend for many years, Jane Beckett; 15 nieces and nephews and a host of great nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Friends may call on Saturday, May 17, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 12 noon at Sommerville Funeral Services, 1695 Diagonal Rd., Akron, OH 44320. In response to COVID-19, 10 people will be allowed in for viewing at a time. Mask is required. Private services will follow. Services will be live streamed for family and friends at www.sommervillefuneralservice.com. Interment, Rose Hill Burial Park. 330-836-2725
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 15, 2020.