Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
7:00 PM
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
Committal
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
1:30 PM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
Elizabeth G. Faber


1934 - 2020
Elizabeth G. Faber Obituary
Elizabeth G. Faber, 85, passed away January 15, 2020. She was born August 8, 1934 in Fairview, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Taft and Pauline Eddy. Elizabeth was a member of Community Baptist Temple. She enjoyed bowling, quilting, and selling Avon products, however, her family was most important to her. Elizabeth will always be remembered as a devoted mother and grandmother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Dolan Faber; and daughter, Penny Armstrong. Elizabeth is survived by her children, Sandra (Larry) Martin and Randy (Melissa) Faber; her grandchildren, Skip, Jessica, Matthew, Nicholas, Joshua, Brock, and Jonell; nine great grandchildren; sisters, Wanda Haught and Catherine (Vernon) Williams; as well as many other family members and friends. The family will receive friends 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the Adams Mason Funeral Home (791 East Market Street), where funeral services will immediately follow at 7:00 p.m., Pastor Mark O'Donnell will officiate. Committal services will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, where she will be reunited with her husband. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Jan. 19 to Jan. 29, 2020
