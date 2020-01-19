|
Elizabeth G. Faber, 85, passed away January 15, 2020. She was born August 8, 1934 in Fairview, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Taft and Pauline Eddy. Elizabeth was a member of Community Baptist Temple. She enjoyed bowling, quilting, and selling Avon products, however, her family was most important to her. Elizabeth will always be remembered as a devoted mother and grandmother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Dolan Faber; and daughter, Penny Armstrong. Elizabeth is survived by her children, Sandra (Larry) Martin and Randy (Melissa) Faber; her grandchildren, Skip, Jessica, Matthew, Nicholas, Joshua, Brock, and Jonell; nine great grandchildren; sisters, Wanda Haught and Catherine (Vernon) Williams; as well as many other family members and friends. The family will receive friends 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the Adams Mason Funeral Home (791 East Market Street), where funeral services will immediately follow at 7:00 p.m., Pastor Mark O'Donnell will officiate. Committal services will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, where she will be reunited with her husband. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Jan. 19 to Jan. 29, 2020