|
|
) March 7, 1921 April 10, 2020 Our beloved mother and grandmother, "Betty," passed away at home on Good Friday, at 99. Betty was born in Stow and resided in Cuyahoga Falls most of her life. A graduate of Stow High class of 1940, she enjoyed attending many reunions. She completed KSU's secretarial program and worked as an executive secretary for many years at Goodyear Aerospace and Roadway Express. Betty had a sharp memory! She could still tell you who owned what farm, as she reminisced of a bygone era. An avid card player, especially fond of bridge, she enjoyed many years of play with friends in their private homes and at the Quirk center. Friends exclaimed "she was good at it!" "It was all in the cards and the luck of the draw", she'd say. Special thanks to the caregivers with Summa Hospice, Dr. Matthew Chung, friends, and neighbors. Preceded in death by her parents, Mabel and Charles, she is survived by her children, Jennie Miller and Mark Farson; grandchildren, Shelly (Brian) Cross, Jeremy and Amber Farson, Robert Voorhies, and great granddaughter, Casey Cross. Surely, Heaven is serving black, piping hot coffee just the way Betty likes it! Donations may be made to the City of Cuyahoga Falls Parks and Recreation Quirk Cultural Center in honor of Betty Farson.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 19, 2020