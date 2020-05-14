Elizabeth Gladman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gladman Elizabeth "Libby" Fisk Gladman departed this life to be with her heavenly father on May 11, 2020. Friends may call on Saturday, May 17, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 12:00 noon at Sommerville Funeral Services, 1695 Diagonal Rd., Akron, OH 44320. In response to COVID-19, 10 people will be allowed in for viewing at a time. Mask is required. Private services will follow. Services will be live streamed for family and friends at www.sommervillefuneralservice.com. Interment, Rose Hill Burial Park. 330-836-2725




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Calling hours
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sommerville Funeral Home
1695 Diagonal Rd
Akron, OH 44320
330-836-2725
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved