Gladman Elizabeth "Libby" Fisk Gladman departed this life to be with her heavenly father on May 11, 2020. Friends may call on Saturday, May 17, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 12:00 noon at Sommerville Funeral Services, 1695 Diagonal Rd., Akron, OH 44320. In response to COVID-19, 10 people will be allowed in for viewing at a time. Mask is required. Private services will follow. Services will be live streamed for family and friends at www.sommervillefuneralservice.com. Interment, Rose Hill Burial Park. 330-836-2725
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 14, 2020.