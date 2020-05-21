Elizabeth H. Allman
STOW -- Elizabeth H. Allman, 80, died May 18, 2020. Born in Powhatan Point, OH, she was a resident of Stow since 1967. Elizabeth was employed with Alside Supply Company as a key punch operator, retiring in 2001. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, knitting, fishing, vacationing in Canada, pampering her dog and celebrating the Christmas season. Preceded in death by husband, James Allman; brothers, Mike Molnar, John Molnar; sisters, Mary Lambert, Anna DiMondo, and Irene Salvaterra; son, David Paul; she is survived by her sons, Joe (Barb), Donald and Larry (Mary) Allman; daughter, Sandy (Dave) Dunn; grandchildren, Derek, Nathan, Kristen (Joe), Michael, Morgan (Donald), Anna and Ian (Sandy). Mass of Christian Burial TODAY 12 Noon at Holy Family Catholic Church, 3179 Kent Road, Stow, where friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of Mass. Burial, Holy Cross Cemetery. A memorial celebration will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Parkinson's Foundation, www.parkinson.org. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Calling hours
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Holy Family Catholic Church
MAY
21
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
May 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
