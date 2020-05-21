STOW -- Elizabeth H. Allman, 80, died May 18, 2020. Born in Powhatan Point, OH, she was a resident of Stow since 1967. Elizabeth was employed with Alside Supply Company as a key punch operator, retiring in 2001. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, knitting, fishing, vacationing in Canada, pampering her dog and celebrating the Christmas season. Preceded in death by husband, James Allman; brothers, Mike Molnar, John Molnar; sisters, Mary Lambert, Anna DiMondo, and Irene Salvaterra; son, David Paul; she is survived by her sons, Joe (Barb), Donald and Larry (Mary) Allman; daughter, Sandy (Dave) Dunn; grandchildren, Derek, Nathan, Kristen (Joe), Michael, Morgan (Donald), Anna and Ian (Sandy). Mass of Christian Burial TODAY 12 Noon at Holy Family Catholic Church, 3179 Kent Road, Stow, where friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of Mass. Burial, Holy Cross Cemetery. A memorial celebration will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Parkinson's Foundation, www.parkinson.org. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 21, 2020.