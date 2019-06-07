Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Elizabeth Hartman Booth

Elizabeth Hartman Booth Obituary
Elizabeth

"Betty"

Hartman Booth

THEN AND NOW

Elizabeth "Betty" Hartman Booth died June 3, 2019.

A memorial service will be held Monday, June 17th at 11 a.m. in the Firestone Memorial Chapel at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, at the corner of Kenilworth Drive and West Market Street, Akron 44313, with visitation an hour prior to service time. Burial will take place at Rose Hill Burial Park immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, Elizabeth asked that you make a donation to the (Attn.: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607). Full obituary to be run in Sunday's edition and may be seen at www.redmonfuneralhome.com. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 7, 2019
