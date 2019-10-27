Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Sebastian Catholic Church
476 Mull Ave
Akron, OH
1923 - 2019
Elizabeth Helmkamp Obituary
) Elizabeth "Betty" Murphy Helmkamp passed away peacefully October 23, 2019 surrounded by family. Elizabeth was born August 15, 1923 in Akron, Ohio, to William and Catherine Murphy. As a lifelong resident, she graduated from St. Vincent High School then the University of Akron. After graduating with an accounting degree she was one of the few female professors teaching at the university after World War II. In 1946 she married William F. Helmkamp and was married for 67 years until his death in 2013. Their love and respect for each other was a perfect example for us children. She is survived by children, Katie, Bill (Deb), Chris (Zivile), Jim (Jill), Tom, John (Rebecca); ten grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and brother, John J. Murphy. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Mary Nowak and brother, William Murphy. Mom was a devout Catholic, saying a daily rosary. Legally blind, she was a familiar figure in West Akron walking to St. Sebastian every morning for mass, rain or shine. Her life was fulfilled by her devotion to family and lifelong friends from school days and Kappa Kappa Gamma. In addition to keeping a spotless house, being a wonderful cook, beloved mother and wife, she found time to be active in St. Sebastian church, St. Thomas Women's Auxiliary and other charities she viewed as worthwhile. Every spring she spent countless hours selling "Day at the Races" tickets with one of her dear friends. One of her greatest joys, especially later in life, was listening to the Cleveland Indians baseball games. She was an avid fan. Her greatest gift to others were lessons in truth, integrity, hard work, frugality, perseverance and faith in God. She thought the best of everyone and expected their best in return. Loved and admired by so many who consider themselves incredibly lucky to have been part of her "rose-colored world." Calling hours will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, November 1, 2019, at the Hummel Funeral Home, 3475 Copley Rd., Copley, Ohio 44321. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019, St. Sebastian Catholic Church, 476 Mull Ave., Akron, Ohio 44320. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to St. Sebastian Foundation, St. Vincent- St. Mary High School or to .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 27, 2019
