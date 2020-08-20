October 11, 1927 August 13, 2020 Liz was an Akron, OH native who loved and studied the Arts, eventually going on to teach at St. Vincent Elementary School in Akron. A Woman of deep Catholic faith is now at peace with God by her side. She was a charter member and strong supporter of the Henry & Laura Huth Charitable Foundation in honor of her mother and father. Even with 12 children, Henry and Laura were a pillar of the community who provided a kind and disciplined generosity. This philosophy transcended to Liz who believed in the service for others, many times putting their needs before her own. Anyone who knew her would agree that she had an effortless smile that could soften the hardest of hearts. She is survived by three sons, John, Joseph, and Daniel; five grandchildren, four great grandchildren; brother, Richard in Akron; sister, Barbara in AZ; as well as many nieces and nephews. She will be missed but not forgotten, and we know that she will have a vigilant and protective eye watching over us. There will be no calling hours, but the family is planning on having a celebration of life memorial service at a future date in time. The family requests no flowers, but instead if you would like to make a memorial contribution in her name, please send an email to lizmemorial@myhuthfamily.com to request a link to memorial page and to receive information on the service.