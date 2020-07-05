) Elizabeth J. (nee Ballinger) Firestone, 96, of Akron, Ohio, passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 22, 2020. Elizabeth Firestone was born on September 9, 1923 in Bucyrus, Ohio. She lived in Marion, Ohio for 22 years before moving to Akron, Ohio where she spent the rest of her life. She graduated from St. Mary's High School in Marion and was awarded a full scholarship to Mount St. Joseph College in Cincinnati, Ohio, but lacked the needed $2.00 bus fare to go there to attend. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, Lynn Firestone and is survived by daughter, Barbara (Robert) Jongeward; sons, Thomas (Lauren) and Robert Firestone; her grandchildren include, Sarah Jongeward, Kathryn Humphrey and Andrew Jongeward as well as Justin Firestone and Lesley Firestone. She also has six great grandchildren. Elizabeth spent her entire life raising her family and volunteering and participating in many organizations. During World War II she volunteered at the Stage Door Canteen and Social Club in Marion, Ohio, supporting the troops and supplying them with food and letters while overseas. In Akron, she volunteered at the YMCA, the Akron Children's Hospital, the Children's Home Board and the American Cancer Society
's Discovery Shop for 25 years. She was on the PTA at five different schools and was President of the Ohio University Akron Mother's Club. She served on the Akron City Hospital Women's Board for 37 years and was President of the Akron Professional Engineer's Auxiliary. She was a member of St. Sebastian's Church and Fairlawn Country Club. She was a prolific bridge player and belonged to numerous bridge clubs. Elizabeth "Mimi" reveled in the love and joy of everyone she met. Her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were blessed by her love and the guidance she gave to them throughout their lives. Being a child of the Great Depression, she instilled in them the value of being frugal, education, and family. She was an amazing, beautiful and loving person who will truly be missed. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Mary's Catholic High School, Marion, Ohio or St. Sebastian Church, Akron, Ohio. Private family services will be held at a later date. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com
