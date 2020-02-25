|
|
WADSWORTH -- Elizabeth J. Greissing, 85, passed away Feburary, 21, 2020. She was born May 31, 1934 in Barberton, Ohio to the late Steve and Elizabeth Pecellak. Elizabeth will always be remembered for being a great mom and a wonderful grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Greissing and daughter, Michele G. Dressler. She is survived by her son, Jeff Greissing; grandchildren, Jacob Greissing, Jared Greissing, Ryan Dressler, Michael Dressler, and Kevin Dressler; great grandchildren, Theodore and Sawyer Dressler. Services will be conducted at a later date. Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 25, 2020