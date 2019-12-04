|
) Elizabeth Jane (Betty) Mulla, 96, of Kent, Ohio, passed away peacefully November 30, 2019. She was born October 23, 1923 in Trenton, N.J. She graduated from St. Mary's Catholic High School. She received a RN degree from St. Francis School of Nursing and then earned both a BSN and MSN from the University of Pennsylvania. She married Dr. Nejdat Mulla, who predeceased her, in 1955. She is survived by children: Omar Mulla of Arizona, Nejdat Mulla of Virginia, Kahil Mulla of Ohio, Wadia Mulla of Pennsylvania, Sean Mulla of Montana and Leila Mulla of Louisiana. She is survived by 13 grandchildren and one great grandchild, as well as nieces, nephews and cousins. Betty was an active member of the St. Patrick's Parish for over 65 years. She participated in many church and community organizations including Kent Visiting Nurse Association, Kent State Orchestra Society, Bloodmobile, The Chestnut Society, Birthright of Portage County and Right to Life of Summit County. She was very committed to the Pro-life movement. She enjoyed reading, needlework and painting in her spare time. Recently as her health declined she moved to Media, Pennsylvania to be closer to her daughter. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Patrick's Church. Viewing will be at St. Patrick's Church, Kent, Ohio at 9:15 a.m. preceding the Funeral Mass. The Funeral Mass will be held at St. Patrick's Church December 10 at 10 a.m. The interment will be at Standing Rock Cemetery following the Funeral Mass. A luncheon will be held in the church basement following the services. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 4, 2019