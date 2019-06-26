Home

Wood-Kortright-Borkoski Funeral Home
703 East Main Street
Ravenna, OH 44266
(330) 296-6436
Elizabeth Jane Wise
Elizabeth

"Janie"

Jane Wise

Elizabeth Jane "Janie" Wise, 74, of Randolph, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019.

Janie is survived by her children: Steve Wise, Patty (Chris) Goodyear, and her beloved grandchildren: Anthony and Matthew Goodyear. She is also survived by her siblings: Mary Ann (Santo) Pedone, Cathy (Gary) Magno, Bob Eichler, Margaret (Mike) Pusateri, Theresa Yonker, and Tom Eichler.

Friends will be received on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the Wood-Kortright-Borkoski Funeral Home, 703 E. Main St., Ravenna, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial, officiated by Rev. Thomas S. Acker S.J., will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 28, at St. Joseph Church, 2643 Waterloo Rd., Randolph, Ohio. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.Wood-Kortright-Borkoski.com. (Wood-Kortright-Borkoski, 330-296-6436)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 26, 2019
