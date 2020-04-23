Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Cotten
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Jean Cotten

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Jean Cotten Obituary
Elizabeth Jean Cotten, 99, of Akron, Ohio, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Jefferson Manor in Louisville, Kentucky. Known as Jean to her family and friends, she was a mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister-law, aunt and wonderful friend. Jean's most lasting contribution was her commitment and devotion to family and she would want to be remembered not with tears, but with joy, laughter and stories that could be shared among her family and all those that knew and loved her. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughters, Cheryl Zagray (Ken), Diane Cotten; her son, Larry Cotten; her four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Cremation was chosen and a private celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -