|
|
Elizabeth Jean Cotten, 99, of Akron, Ohio, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Jefferson Manor in Louisville, Kentucky. Known as Jean to her family and friends, she was a mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister-law, aunt and wonderful friend. Jean's most lasting contribution was her commitment and devotion to family and she would want to be remembered not with tears, but with joy, laughter and stories that could be shared among her family and all those that knew and loved her. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughters, Cheryl Zagray (Ken), Diane Cotten; her son, Larry Cotten; her four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Cremation was chosen and a private celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 23, 2020