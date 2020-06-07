Elizabeth Joan Robinson
Elizabeth Joan (Betty) Robinson passed away to eternal life on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 of natural causes. She was born in Purcell, OK and moved as a child with family to San Francisco, where she graduated as the first in her family from college with a degree in nursing, majoring in dental radiology. Among the several jobs she held while putting herself through college she owned and operated a florist shop in San Francisco, where she developed her passion and skill for gardening that she enjoyed for the rest of her life. After graduation from college she was employed for many years by one of the premier cosmetic dentists in San Francisco and it was there that she met and married her husband. When she and her husband moved to Sacramento where she became very involved in St. Patrick's Orphanage, a Catholic charity dedicated to the well-being of orphan children. She organized many events that raised funds for the aid and comfort of the children. In 1969 she came to Cuyahoga Falls when her husband was transferred to General Tire and Rubber Co. She was a member of St. Joseph Church for over 50 years, where she had been active in Christ Child and St. Joseph Altar and Rosary Society. As a member she was chairwoman of many of the annual Christmas Bazaars to help raise money for the church. She was a talented and enthusiastic crafter, specializing in decoupage, which she applied to seashells, plaques, and particularly hollow eggs of many different birds, ranging from chicken to ostrich size. The eggs were so well-thought of that she was invited to display them at Stan Hywet Carriage House in 1977 and in 1981 at the Cuyahoga Falls Public Library at Easter. She was also invited to exhibit her eggs at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, DC. She was a long-time member of the Ohio Arts and Craft Guild and won several blue-ribbon awards at the Ohio State Fair. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Linton; son, James; grandsons, Preston and Connor; as well as several nieces and nephews living on the west coast. There will be no calling hours. Cremation has taken place. To view the memorial tribute, send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com





Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.
June 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home
