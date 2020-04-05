|
Elizabeth Josephine Jones (nee Donatell), age 95, passed peacefully into the arms of the Lord on April 2, 2020, at Mulberry Gardens Assisted Living- her "home" these past 2 years. Born to Frank and Josephine Donatell on June 3, 1924, Betty spent most of her life in Akron. She was a secretary for the Akron schools where she met art teacher Thomas Jones, the love of her life. The two spent 68 years together and raised 3 children, Ronald (Norene) Jones, Walter (Lisa) Jones, and Mary McKee. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers Gene and Bobby, and sister Rita. Besides her children, Betty leaves her sister, Margaret Galizio; 6 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and many dear nieces and nephews. The family wishes to express their deepest appreciation to the Mulberry Gardens Assisted living "Family", whose care for Betty and Tom was wonderful. We also thank Dan and the members of the Harbor Light Hospice family who guided her final journey home. A private burial took place on Saturday at Holy Cross Cemetery with a memorial mass to be scheduled in the future. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Mulberry Gardens, 395 S. Main St., Munroe Falls, OH 44262; the , https://act.alz.org, or any charity of your choosing. (REDMON,STOW,330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 5, 2020