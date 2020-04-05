Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Josephine Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Josephine Jones Obituary
Elizabeth Josephine Jones (nee Donatell), age 95, passed peacefully into the arms of the Lord on April 2, 2020, at Mulberry Gardens Assisted Living- her "home" these past 2 years. Born to Frank and Josephine Donatell on June 3, 1924, Betty spent most of her life in Akron. She was a secretary for the Akron schools where she met art teacher Thomas Jones, the love of her life. The two spent 68 years together and raised 3 children, Ronald (Norene) Jones, Walter (Lisa) Jones, and Mary McKee. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers Gene and Bobby, and sister Rita. Besides her children, Betty leaves her sister, Margaret Galizio; 6 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and many dear nieces and nephews. The family wishes to express their deepest appreciation to the Mulberry Gardens Assisted living "Family", whose care for Betty and Tom was wonderful. We also thank Dan and the members of the Harbor Light Hospice family who guided her final journey home. A private burial took place on Saturday at Holy Cross Cemetery with a memorial mass to be scheduled in the future. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Mulberry Gardens, 395 S. Main St., Munroe Falls, OH 44262; the , https://act.alz.org, or any charity of your choosing. (REDMON,STOW,330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now