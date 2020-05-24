DOYLESTOWN -- Elizabeth K. "Kathy" Stahl, age 81, passed away on May 19, 2020. Born on October 15, 1938 in Montgomery, Ala. to the late Elmer C. and Lucille (Meredith) Moore, she was a resident of Doylestown since 1985, previously of Clinton. Elizabeth retired from Barberton Citizens Hospital after 16 years of service as an LPN. She loved to spend time with her family and play Scrabble. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband; Leo E. in 2009; sons, Raymond "Buddy" Stahl and Timothy Stahl; brothers, Ernie C., Joseph A., David L., and William Moore; and sister, Mary Francis Pettitt. Elizabeth is survived by her sons, Larry Stahl of Akron, Jack Stahl of Doylestown; daughter, Cheryl Wallace of Canton; eight grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; 4 great great-grandchildren; sisters, Nancy E. Bergquist and Betty A. Moore; many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. The family would like to thank Elizabeth's grandson, Scott Kirkhart for his loving care and compassion during her illness. Memorials may be made in Elizabeth's memory to National Cancer Research Center, P.O. Box 96676, Washington, DC 20090-6676. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com (Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-658-2211)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 24, 2020.