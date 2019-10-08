|
Elizabeth King Brain Godard, 95, passed away October 6, 2019. Elizabeth was born on August 4, 1924 in Mt. Vernon, Ohio. She was the daughter of Elizabeth Devin and Charles K. Brain. Known by family and friends as Liz, she grew up in Springfield, Ohio. She attended Wittenberg University, graduating from National College of Education in Evanston, Illinois in 1946. She became director and teacher of the Springfield, Ohio Day Nursery. In 1947, Liz married Warren H. Godard whom she met as a freshman at Wittenberg University. Spending 48 years as a member of First Congregational Church of Akron, teaching Sunday School for 35 years, Liz returned to her roots joining St. Paul's Episcopal Church. At St. Paul's she taught Sunday School, served on the Altar Guild, Quiet Committee, was a Greeter, Flower deliverer, and Garden Committee. Liz was active with the Auxiliary Board of the Children's Home, Jaycee Wives, Fairlawn Swim and Tennis Club, and The Akron Women's City Club. Liz was a very gregarious person who loved her home and church being very active in both. She loved people, flowers, birds, swimming, walking, dancing and traveling with her Warren. Preceded in death by her loving husband of sixty years, Warren H. Godard; she will be greatly missed by her four children and spouses, Gigi G. Godard, Christopher M. and Susan L. Godard, Laura E. and Charles T. Moore, and Anne L. Godard. She also leaves behind sister-in-law, Betty Dancey Godard and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the staff of Bath Creek Estates and Summa Health Hospice. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church (Chapel), 1361 West Market Street, Akron, Ohio, the Rev. Mark J. Pruitt officiating. Friends may call one hour before service at church. Private burial will be at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery 10175 Rawiga Road, Seville, Ohio. Memorials can be made to St. Paul's Endowment Fund or the , 225 North Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, Illinois 60601. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 8, 2019