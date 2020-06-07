Elizabeth L. Smith
Elizabeth L. Smith, 90, died May 31, 2020. Born in Indianapolis, IN on July 19, 1929 to Elizabeth (Clark) and Don A. Lamphear, she was an Akron area resident most of her life, and had lived in San Paulo, Brazil in her teenage years and was fluent in Portuguese. A graduate of Cuyahoga Falls High School and attended DePauw University, she was a member of PEO and the League of Women Voters. She was a vegan, voracious reader, enjoyed gardening, ballroom dancing, necklace beading, and knitted countless sweaters for family and friends. She loved being a mother and grandmother. Preceded in death by husband of 42 years, Paul J. Smith; daughters, Libby and Laurie; sister, Barbara Steward, and companion, Nicholas Klespies; she is survived by children, Caroline, and John (Tori) Smith; grandchildren, Meagan, Clark, and Samantha Smith; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Glenn and Shirley Smith. There are no services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, https://www.sheldrickwildlifetrusy.org/donate. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
1 entry
June 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Billow Funeral Homes
