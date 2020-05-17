THEN AND NOW Elizabeth Martha Klein Landers, 101, died May 11, 2020. She didn't quite make her 102nd birthday that would have been on May 22nd. Born in Akron to John Charles and Bessie May Mitchell Klein, she lost her right hand in an industrial accident and worked for many years as a receptionist and secretary at Shamp's Prosthetic Center helping other amputees adjust and rehabilitate. After retirement she worked part time as an office assistant at the Akron Drug Board. She lived a very wonderful and long life. Her greatest love was family and friends and she made friends with everyone. We will dearly miss her sparking blue eyes, contagious warm smile, and honest love and concern for everyone's happiness. Preceded in death by her parents; sister, Katharine A. Plum; brother, Conrad N. Klein; sister, Rebecca "Becky" M. Faller; brothers, John "Jack" C. Klein Jr. and George F. Klein and husband, William F. Landers; Elizabeth is survived by her son, Sam "Pat" Landers and his wife, Marilyn; their daughter, Andrea (husband, Mike) Huntsman and Pat's grandson, Max Huntsman; their son, Bill (wife, Erin) Landers and Pat's grandson, Charlie; their son, Adam Landers; her son, Mike Landers; Mike's children, David M. Landers, Kathryn "Katy" (husband, Justin) Shorkey and Brian J. (wife, Amanda) Landers; and Mike's granddaughter, Hannah. She had many cousins, nephews, nieces, and extended family that she dearly loved and was dedicated to keeping the family together by hosting holiday celebrations and sending remembrance cards. Private family services with interment at Rose Hill Burial Park will be held. Thanks to the staff of Windsong Nursing & Rehab. Center and Hospices for their loving, dedicated care. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Crossroads, Hospice & Palliative Care, 3743 Boettler Oaks Dr., Suite E, Green, OH 44685 (www.crossroadshospice.com) To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 17, 2020.