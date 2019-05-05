Home

Johnson-Romito Funeral Homes - Hudson
19 East Main Street
Hudson, OH 44236
(330) 650-4181
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Johnson-Romito Funeral Homes - Hudson
19 East Main Street
Hudson, OH 44236
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
340 North Main Street
Hudson, OH
View Map
Interment
Following Services
All Saints Cemetery
Elizabeth Louise Zabel Obituary
Elizabeth Louise Zabel

"Betty Lou" (nee Savol), age 81, of Hudson, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

She was the beloved wife of Albert F. Zabel; loving mother of Albert Brad Zabel and sister of the late Martin (Pat) Savol.

Betty Lou volunteered for many years cleaning at St. Mary Church and was a 40 year member of the 250 Club.

Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at JOHNSON-ROMITO FUNERAL HOME, 19 East Main Street (On The Square), Hudson, Ohio (330) 650-4181. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 340 North Main Street, Hudson, Ohio. EVERYONE IS TO MEET AT CHURCH. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 5, 2019
