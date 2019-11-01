|
WADSWORTH -- Elizabeth M. Carretta, 87, of Wadsworth passed away October 29, 2019. She was born April 28, 1932 in Akron, Ohio to the late Albert and Veronica (Wilenkitis) Zent. Elizabeth was a member of the Alter and Rosary Society and Legion of Mary at Sacred Heart Church. She was a dedicated cafeteria employee of Sacred Heart School for 32 years. She loved spending time with her family, long car rides, listening to polka music,watching sports, swimming, and just sitting on her front porch. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Carretta; and son-in-law, Greg Hereda. She is survived by her children: Debbie Hereda, Angie Carretta, Libby (Rich) Egleston and Dominic Carretta. Grandchildren; Marie Hereda, Teresa (Greg) Zielinski, Anne Hereda, Mason, Clayton, Logan Egleston. Great-grandson, Joe Zielinski; and brother, Frank Zent. The family wishes to thank Crossroads Hospice for the great care Elizabeth received. The family will receive friends 4 - 7 p.m. Sunday , Nov. 3, 2019 at the Hilliard Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St. Wadsworth, Ohio. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial 11am Monday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 272 Broad St. Wadsworth, Ohio. Interment will be at WoodLawn cemetery. Hilliard Rospert 330-334-1501 www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 1, 2019