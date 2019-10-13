Home

Elizabeth Nicol

Elizabeth "Libby" Nicol, 96, passed away on October 6, 2019. She was a long-time member of Park United Methodist Church, retired from Barberton Citizen's Hospital and had been active at the Kenmore Senior Center. Libby is survived by her daughters, Rebecca Parachek and Sandra (Michael) Kostko; grandchildren, Matt (Whitney), Brett (Kelly) and Scott (Tony) Parachek, Jeremy and Aaron Kostko and five great-grandchildren. There will be a private family graveside service at a later date. The family wishes to say a special thank you to Pleasant View Nursing Home and Harbor Light Hospice for their wonderful care of Elizabeth.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 13, 2019
