Elizabeth Owen Guran



Elizabeth Owen Guran, 95, passed away on June 9th in Akron.



She grew up in Akron and graduated from Garfield High School in 1941. She was a member of ZTA sorority and graduated from the University of Akron in 1944, majoring in voice, and later earned her masters at Columbia University in music teaching.



Music was her love as she sang as a soloist in many Akron churches. Moving to Chickasha, Okla., she taught music at Oklahoma College for Women and later returned to teach in Coventry. Attending musicals and theater were her passion.



She served as a president of the Akron Woman's City Club and was on Playmaker's board.



Travel, golf, bridge and bowling were her hobbies and many friendships were developed through them. In later years her love was playing cards, especially Spite and Malice.



She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Helen Owen; and sister, Janet Metzger. She joins her husband, John D Guran. She is survived by her children, Linda Linderman (John) of Houston, Texas, Debbie Elsner (Greg) of Cincinnati and David Guran of Akron; grandchildren, Shannon, Brian, Kristen, Michael, Helena and Charlotte.



Visitation will be at 10 a.m. on SATURDAY, July 20th at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 50 N. Prospect Street, Akron, with funeral to follow at 11 a.m. Burial at Rose Hill Burial Park in Akron. Memorials to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Akron Woman's City Club or University of Akron Music School.



To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel) Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 14, 2019