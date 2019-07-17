Home

POWERED BY

Services
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
(330) 867-4141
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
50 N. Prospect Street
Akron, OH
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Guran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Owen Guran

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Owen Guran Obituary
Elizabeth Owen Guran

Elizabeth Owen Guran, 95, passed away on June 9th in Akron.

Visitation will be at 10 a.m. on SATURDAY, July 20th at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 50 N. Prospect Street, Akron, with funeral to follow at 11 a.m. Burial at Rose Hill Burial Park in Akron. Memorials to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Akron Woman's City Club or University of Akron Music School. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com

(Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now