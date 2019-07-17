|
|
Elizabeth Owen Guran
Elizabeth Owen Guran, 95, passed away on June 9th in Akron.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. on SATURDAY, July 20th at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 50 N. Prospect Street, Akron, with funeral to follow at 11 a.m. Burial at Rose Hill Burial Park in Akron. Memorials to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Akron Woman's City Club or University of Akron Music School. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com
(Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 17, 2019