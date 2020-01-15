|
|
Elizabeth (Betty) Pagac, 93, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Akron City Hospital after a brief illness. Betty was born September 26, 1926 to Justin and Elizabeth (Ondas) Pagac in Akron and had been an area resident her entire life. She was a former member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and was currently a member of St. Paul Catholic Church. She had been a bookkeeper at K-Mart for over 45 years, retiring in 1988. Betty lived her Catholic faith. She served as a Eucharistic Minister and was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society, Ladies' Guild, and she truly enjoyed being a part of the parish team doing nursing home visits for many years. She was a member of the NCCW and was named Woman of the Year in 2003. She was also a member of Sokol and Firestone Park Prime Timers. She was a social member of Jednota Branch 553. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her siblings, Justin, Sr. Alice Marie VSC, Pauline (John) Varga, and Mary Lou Bheam; brother-in-law, Steve Burskey; niece, Barbara Westover, great niece, Lori Westover, and cousin, Helen Rish. She is survived by her sisters, Ann Burskey and Sr. Mary Kathleen Pagac SC; brother-in-law, Jack Bheam; nieces and nephews, Becky Burskey, John (Sherry) Varga, Ronald (Cheryl) Varga, Bonnie (Mark) Williams, Kathy (John) Barnhart and Jack Bheam; cousins, Tom Rish and Nancy (Bill) Lenehan; great nieces and nephews Lisa Smith, Larry Westover, Lani and Johnny Varga, Melissa, Scott and Matthew Varga, and Carli and Rachel Williams. A special thankyou to Dr. Andrea Jopperi and her wonderful staff for their exceptional and loving care of Betty. The family will receive friends Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St. Akron. A funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 12:00 p.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1580 Brown St., Akron, OH 44301. Interment, Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sisters of Charity of Cincinnati Retirement Fund Finance Office, 5900 Delhi Road, Mount St. Joseph, OH 45051.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 15, 2020