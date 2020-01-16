Home

Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Paul Catholic Church
1580 Brown St
Akron, OH
Elizabeth Pagac


1926 - 2020
Elizabeth Pagac Obituary
Elizabeth (Betty) Pagac, 93, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Akron City Hospital after a brief illness. Betty was born September 26, 1926 to Justin and Elizabeth (Ondas) Pagac in Akron and had been an area resident her entire life. The family will receive friends Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St., Akron. A funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 12:00 p.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1580 Brown St., Akron, OH 44301. Interment, Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sisters of Charity of Cincinnati Retirement Fund Finance Office, 5900 Delhi Road, Mount St. Joseph, OH 45051. (Anthony, 330-724-1281)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 16, 2020
