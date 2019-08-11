Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
Elizabeth Pal


1929 - 2019
Elizabeth Pal Obituary
Elizabeth Pal CUYAHOGA FALLS - Elizabeth "Betty" Pal, 89, passed away August 5, 2019. She was born in Copley and resided in Cuyahoga Falls for the past 65 years. Betty retired from First National Bank in 1976, where she worked in bookkeeping. She was a member of the Hungarian-American Club, where she was very involved in the Cultural Club. She will be deeply missed by her family and many dear friends. Preceded in death by her parents, John and Elizabeth Patonai; husband, Andrew Pal; sister, Helen Thacker; brother, John Patonai; and companion, Charles Shope; she is survived by her son, Andy (Krickett) Pal; and grandson, Andrew (Sandrine) David Pal; greatgrandchildren, Dorian and Rosalie; nieces and dear friend, Wendy Walls. The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of Maplewood Senior Living for all of their loving care and support. Friends may call one hour prior to a 11 AM funeral service on Tuesday August 13, 2019 at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home 1930 Front St. Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. Interment will be at Rose Hill Burial Park. To view tribute video, send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 11, 2019
