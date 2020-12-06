1/2
Elizabeth S. Jewell
1917 - 2020
Elizabeth S. "Libby" Jewell, age 103, of Brimfield, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020, while residing at the Gables of Canton. She was born June 27, 1917, in Vandalia, West Virginia, to parents Irving and Ida Eliza (Warner) Strader. Elizabeth graduated from Walkersville High School in 1936. She retired from Kent State University in 1982 as a food service supervisor. Elizabeth was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Ravenna and also attended First Baptist Church in Streetsboro. She was a talented seamstress who had been quilting since her teenage years. She made sure that all of her grandchildren had a handmade quilt as a keepsake. Libby was also an avid Cleveland Indians fan, and enjoyed gardening and canning. She wintered in Davenport, Florida, and loved the beach and the lighthouses. Libby also enjoyed traveling. Elizabeth is survived by her daughter Vickie (Tom) Lloyd of Canton, Ohio; her grandchildren, Tammie (Todd) Campbell, Kevin (Robin) Hardman, Julia (Dennis) Shepley, as well as her great-grandchildren, Seth Hardman, Coleman (Marianna) Hardman, Trevor (Gabrielle) Hardman, Gavin Shepley, and Gracie Shepley; and her son-in-law, Richard Hardman. Libby was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph F. Jewell and daughter, Raetta Hardman. She was the youngest, and last surviving of her siblings, W.C. Strader, Ethel Waggoner, Charles "Cleath" Strader, Clyde Strader, Avis Samples, Guy Strader, Grace Meadows, Virgil Strader, and Thomas Strader. Graveside services will be held for her family at the Broad Run Cemetery in Jane Lew, West Virginia. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.wood-kortright-borkoski.com. A celebration of Libby's life will be held later, on a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Elizabeth's memory to her great-great-great-nephew, Waylon, through www.gofundme.com/f/w6rat-waylon-deans -oi-medical-expenses - or - Community Hospice, www.myhospice.org/donate, 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663. (Wood-Kortright-Borkoski 330-296-6436)



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
December 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The staff of Wood-Kortright-Borkoski Funeral Home
