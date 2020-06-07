Elizabeth Sampson
Elizabeth Sampson died peacefully on May 31, 2020, at her home, in Copley, Ohio. Born on October 23, 1912, in Natchez, Mississippi, she was the eldest of four daughters of Samuel Mason Bacon and Fannie Morgan Bacon. Preceded in death by sisters, Annie, Frances, and May Ruth, her passing marks the end of her generation. Elizabeth was married to Charlie Sampson, a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II, from 1936 until his death in 1981. She is beloved and survived by all five of her nephews and nieces: James Broach, of Hampton, Virginia, Dorothy Cunningham, of Chicago, Illinois, Dale (Vivian) Perry, of St. Paul, Minnesota, Dean (Linda) Perry, of Akron, Ohio and Dawn (LaMont) Wilson, of Akron, Ohio; as well as a host of great and great-great nieces and nephews in Ohio, Illinois, New York, D.C., Massachusetts, and Tennessee. Numerous descendants of her parents' siblings also survive her in Mississippi and throughout the country. Elizabeth's family members and close friends referred to her as "Love" due to her kindness and generosity, anchored by an abiding faith, and warm encouragement of her loved ones' best selves. She was a faithful member of St. John CME Church, where the generations of members and pastors who shared her spiritual journey mourn her passing. Elizabeth was an active member of the community at Copley Place, where the vitality and support of staff and fellow residents added many years and much joy to her life. She also benefited from the medical care of Dr. Steven Oyakawa, the emergency response of the Copley Fire and Police Departments, and personal caregivers led by Julie DeCaprio. Crossroads Hospice provided 24/7 support during her final days. These supportive elements were led by her youngest niece, Dawn Wilson. Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home is arranging a private burial; a memorial will be held later. Condolences may be sent to Dean Perry, 1480 Courtland Avenue, Akron, OH 44320.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.
