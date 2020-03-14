|
Elizabeth Seuffert, 94, of Cuyahoga Falls, passed away peacefully on March 12, 2020. She was a graduate of Akron University, worked at Goodyear Aircraft during WWII, and was a long-time member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church. Elizabeth was a musician and enjoyed the friendships she made in the community over years. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Norman Seuffert, and sons, Thomas and Robert Seuffert. She is survived by her son, Henry Seuffert, and grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. Guests are welcome to visit with the family one hour prior to the service from 5 to 6 p.m. She will be laid to rest with her husband at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Summit County, 7996 Darrow Rd., Twinsburg, OH 44087. To leave a condolence message for the family online, please visit www.CliffordShoemaker.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 14, 2020