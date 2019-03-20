Home

Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Augustine Catholic Church,
204 6th St. N.W
Barberton, OH
View Map
Elizabeth Smith Obituary
Elizabeth

"Sharon" Smith

Elizabeth "Sharon" Smith, 72, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 204 6th St. N.W., Barberton 44203. Burial at St. Joseph Cemetery, Randolph, Ohio. Sharon's family will receive friends on Friday, March 22nd from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton, where prayers will be said Saturday at 9:30 a.m. with procession to the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fundations Phonics Program for Barberton City School District, 633 Brady Ave., Barberton, Ohio 44203. Complete obit in Thursday's paper.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 20, 2019
