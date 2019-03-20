|
|
Elizabeth
"Sharon" Smith
Elizabeth "Sharon" Smith, 72, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 204 6th St. N.W., Barberton 44203. Burial at St. Joseph Cemetery, Randolph, Ohio. Sharon's family will receive friends on Friday, March 22nd from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton, where prayers will be said Saturday at 9:30 a.m. with procession to the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fundations Phonics Program for Barberton City School District, 633 Brady Ave., Barberton, Ohio 44203. Complete obit in Thursday's paper.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 20, 2019