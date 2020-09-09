Elizabeth St. John

Elizabeth "Betty" May St. John, 84, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by family. Betty was raised in Bergenfield, NJ, the daughter of George and Elizabeth Moss. She attended Englewood Hospital School of Nursing and earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Case Wester Reserve University where she met her husband, Dr. George St. John DDS. They first lived in Topeka, KS where George spent a tour of duty with the Air Force and Betty taught Nursing at the University. They returned to Massillon, OH and George started his dental practice with Betty as his assistant. They moved the practice to Champion, OH in the late 80's to be closer to George's family. They were blessed with two children, Anita and Roger. She was active in the community with Girl Scouts, Blood Mobiles and Amherst Community Church where she was an organist and pianist. She was preceded in death by her husband, George and son, Roger and is survived by her daughter, Anita St. John-Guello and son-in-law Greg Guello; beloved grandsons, Cole, Chase and Clay; sisters, Marion Alexanian and Adele Hunt; brothers, Mel and Richard (Kris) Moss; brother-in-law, Samuel St. John; sister-in-law, Joy (Chuck) Carter; many nieces and nephews and special friend, Jean Farrington. The family is especially grateful to Homestead Hospice for their loving care. Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home of Green, 4178 Massillon Rd. (corner of Massillon and Steese Roads in Green, entrance off Steese Rd.) where the family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. Interment services will be held at Champion Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. Contributions may be made to Homestead Hospice or American Cancer Society
.