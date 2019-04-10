|
Elizabeth
(Marybeth) V.
Phillips
Elizabeth V. Phillips, 67, of Blue Island, formerly of Wadsworth, Ohio, passed from this life Wednesday, April 3, 2019. She was born in Madison, Wis. to the late Margaret L. (nee Trump) and Phillip E. Phillips. Elizabeth is the beloved sister of Mark Phillips, Matthew (Melanie) Phillips and Melissa (Greg Woodruff); loving aunt of Maggie Woodruff, Olivia Woodruff, Laurel (Eddie) Croft; great aunt of Isabelle and Cara. Elizabeth was a gifted artist and was passionate about writing music. Private cremation. Donations may be made to NAMI (National Alliance of Mental Illness) namichicago.org.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 10, 2019