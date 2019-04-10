Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Phillips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth V. (Marybeth) Phillips

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elizabeth V. (Marybeth) Phillips Obituary
Elizabeth

(Marybeth) V.

Phillips

Elizabeth V. Phillips, 67, of Blue Island, formerly of Wadsworth, Ohio, passed from this life Wednesday, April 3, 2019. She was born in Madison, Wis. to the late Margaret L. (nee Trump) and Phillip E. Phillips. Elizabeth is the beloved sister of Mark Phillips, Matthew (Melanie) Phillips and Melissa (Greg Woodruff); loving aunt of Maggie Woodruff, Olivia Woodruff, Laurel (Eddie) Croft; great aunt of Isabelle and Cara. Elizabeth was a gifted artist and was passionate about writing music. Private cremation. Donations may be made to NAMI (National Alliance of Mental Illness) namichicago.org.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.