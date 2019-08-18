|
Elizabeth Whetstone Elizabeth Whetstone, 93, passed away July 24, 2019. Born in Akron, she lived most of her life in Tallmadge. Elizabeth retired from Sparkle Market and was a member of First Church of God, where she was very active. She was a member of Tallmadge A.A.R.P, Patterson Park Singing Group and Quilters Group. Elizabeth delivered Mobile Meals for 25 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd; five brothers and one sister. Elizabeth is survived by her children, Richard (Debbie) Whetstone of Virginia Beach, Va., Ronald (Gloria) Whetstone of Cuyahoga Falls, Risa Ritterbeck of Stow, Ruth (Bill) McCarrier of Butler, Pa., Robert (Debbie) Whetstone of Kernersville, N.C.; 13 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the First Church of God, 464 Northeast Ave., Tallmadge with Pastor Josh Deeter and Pastor John Phillips officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Interment will be at Tallmadge Cemetery. Donations may be made to the First Church of God or Penn Christian Academy, 199 W. Airport Road, Butler, PA. 16002.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 18, 2019