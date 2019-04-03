Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3248
Resources
More Obituaries for ElizabethAnn Borotkanics
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ElizabethAnn Marie Borotkanics

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ElizabethAnn Marie Borotkanics Obituary
ElizabethAnn Marie Borotkanics

ElizabethAnn Marie Borotkanics, age 30, of Akron, passed away suddenly in a tragic accident on March 28, 2019.

She was born October 24, 1988 in Akron, residing in Canal Fulton most of her life, where she attended Northwest High School.

Liz was a talented artist, poet, and had a love of music. She was a loving mother, sister, and daughter who will be incredibly missed by many.

She is survived by her children, Emma and Andrew and their father and lifelong friend, Andrew Orum; mother, Barbara; brothers, Josh and Tyler; grandmother, Patricia Edwards; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, David Borotkanics; grandparents, Robert Edwards, Elizabeth "Betty" and Dan Borotkanics.

A celebration of Liz's life will be held by the family at a later date.

We ask that donations in Liz's name be payable to Barbara Borotkanics at any Chase Bank. All donations are for Liz's children's college fund.

Condolences to the family may be made at Heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory, 330-833-3248
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now