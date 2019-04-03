ElizabethAnn Marie Borotkanics



ElizabethAnn Marie Borotkanics, age 30, of Akron, passed away suddenly in a tragic accident on March 28, 2019.



She was born October 24, 1988 in Akron, residing in Canal Fulton most of her life, where she attended Northwest High School.



Liz was a talented artist, poet, and had a love of music. She was a loving mother, sister, and daughter who will be incredibly missed by many.



She is survived by her children, Emma and Andrew and their father and lifelong friend, Andrew Orum; mother, Barbara; brothers, Josh and Tyler; grandmother, Patricia Edwards; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.



She was preceded in death by her father, David Borotkanics; grandparents, Robert Edwards, Elizabeth "Betty" and Dan Borotkanics.



A celebration of Liz's life will be held by the family at a later date.



We ask that donations in Liz's name be payable to Barbara Borotkanics at any Chase Bank. All donations are for Liz's children's college fund.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 3, 2019