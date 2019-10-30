|
Ella Mary Boltich, 83, formerly of Hutchinson, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on October 27, 2019. She was born in Greensburg, Pennsylvania on December 2, 1935 to the late Frederick and Irene Newman. Ella was a longtime member of the Hutchinson Women's Club and she worked for the local Election Board. Her greatest joy was being a mother and grandmother. In addition to her parents; Ella was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin B. Boltich Sr.; son, Edwin B. Boltich Jr.; and siblings, Howard Newman, Ruth Medich, Violet Shychuck, Charles Newman, and James Newman. She will be dearly missed by her daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and David Mramor; grandchildren, Allison Mramor, David Mramor Jr., and Dana Foster; numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. with visitation from 10-11 at NEWCOMER, AKRON CHAPEL, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, OH 44305. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center, 3358 Ridgewood Rd., Akron, OH 44333. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 30, 2019