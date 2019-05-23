|
Ellamae Carrington
Ellamae Carrington answered the call to return to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 17, 2019.
Ellamae Carrington was preceded in death by her parents and many siblings. She leaves to celebrate her life and carry on her legacy, daughters, Ella (Al) Zebbs, Jodie West and Tawanda Carrington, eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and a whole host of other relatives.
Celebration of life will take place on Saturday May 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Dominion Family Church, 90 W Thornton St, Akron, OH 44311. Family will receive guest from 10 a.m. until time of service. Condolences may be sent to the family c/o Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 23, 2019