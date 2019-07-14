Ellen A.



Campbell (Lytle)



Ellen A. Campbell (Lytle), 82, peacefully passed away on July 5, 2019, surrounded by the love of her family. She was born and raised in Copley, Ohio and lived her entire life in the Portage Lakes and Akron areas. Many enjoyable winters were spent in Cape Coral, Florida.



Mom graduated from Copley High School in 1954 and attended Miami University and the University of Akron where from she graduated in 1966 with a BS degree in Education. She was a member of the Sigma Kappa sorority and was a member of many clubs and organizations in Portage Lakes and in Cape Coral.



On June 8, 1957, she married our father, John H. Campbell (deceased), and together they raised five boys: John (Pam) Campbell, James (Karen) Campbell, David (Rhonda) Campbell, Brian (Yeran) Campbell, and Robert (Karen) Campbell. Mom was a first-grade teacher and taught several generations of children during her 32 years in the Manchester School District. When she would meet her former students as parents, they still called her "Mrs. Campbell." Mom loved being the "mother of five boys." Having her summers free, she organized daily trips to the lake, supervised weeklong board games on the back porch, occasionally broke up fights, and organized other fun outings. Growing up she always made sure that we ate a home cooked dinner together as a family every night.



She loved to travel, make quilts, make crafts, and eat ice cream, but she really loved her Cleveland Indians. She kept score at every game she went to and always wore her Indians vest and earrings for good luck. Her lucky baseball hat was filled with pins that she collected. She always sang "Take Me Out to the Ball Game," and never left the game until the last out. Fireworks and the dessert cart were extra special ball game nights for her.



She especially loved spending time with her 11 grandchildren: Lauren, Kevin, Kyle, Anthony, Michael, Becky, Joe, Nicki, Katie, Nicholas, and Caroline. One of her most favorite special times was having them all over to her house to bake cut-out Christmas cookies. She also loved her three great grandchildren: Bryson, Rowan, and Charlotte (born July 7th).



Mom was predeceased by her parents, John and Mildred Lytle, and her husband, John H. Campbell. She is survived by her sisters and wonderful caregivers, Elizabeth Lyons (Cape Coral, Fla.) and Peggy Osterkamp (San Francisco, Calif.). The family is extremely grateful for the time and loving care that they gave our mother during her illness.



She is also survived by many special friends here in Akron and in Cape Coral, Florida - you know who you are, and our mother loved you all. A loving mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend to many. Mom will be greatly missed by us all.



Friends may share their fond memories of Ellen on July 16, 2019 during calling hours from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home, 788 Kenmore Blvd., Akron, Ohio 44314. Funeral service is July 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Greensburg United Methodist Church. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. at the church before the service. Burial will be at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in mom's name to Green Good Neighbors, P.O. Box 155, Green, Ohio 44232. The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Campbell family. Messages and memories of Ellen can be shared at schluppucakfh.com. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 14, 2019