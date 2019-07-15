Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
788 Kenmore Boulevard
Akron, OH 44314
(330) 745-3131
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
788 Kenmore Boulevard
Akron, OH 44314
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Greensburg United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Greensburg United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen Campbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen A. Campbell


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ellen A. Campbell Obituary
Ellen A.

Campbell (Lytle)

Ellen A. Campbell (Lytle), 82, peacefully passed away on July 5, 2019, surrounded by the love of her family.

Friends may share their fond memories of Ellen on July 16, 2019 during calling hours from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home, 788 Kenmore Blvd., Akron, Ohio 44314. Funeral service is July 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Greensburg United Methodist Church. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. at the church before the service. Burial will be at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in mom's name to Green Good Neighbors, P.O. Box 155, Green, Ohio 44232. The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Campbell family. Messages and memories of Ellen can be shared at schluppucakfh.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now