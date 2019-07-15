|
|
Ellen A.
Campbell (Lytle)
Ellen A. Campbell (Lytle), 82, peacefully passed away on July 5, 2019, surrounded by the love of her family.
Friends may share their fond memories of Ellen on July 16, 2019 during calling hours from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home, 788 Kenmore Blvd., Akron, Ohio 44314. Funeral service is July 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Greensburg United Methodist Church. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. at the church before the service. Burial will be at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in mom's name to Green Good Neighbors, P.O. Box 155, Green, Ohio 44232. The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Campbell family. Messages and memories of Ellen can be shared at schluppucakfh.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 15, 2019