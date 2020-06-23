Ellen Jane McElwain, 73, beloved Mother, Friend, and Sister was called to her eternal resting place on June 16, 2020. She entered this world on January 25, 1947 in Akron, born to Harold and Alice Steinmetz. She is survived by her son and his family as well as her brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on June 26th 2020 at 11 a.m. at Hummel Funeral Home, 500 E. Exchange St., Akron. Friends and family may call from 10 to 11. Burial in Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please donate in her name to the American Heart Association.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.