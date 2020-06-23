Ellen Jane McElwain
1947 - 2020
Ellen Jane McElwain, 73, beloved Mother, Friend, and Sister was called to her eternal resting place on June 16, 2020. She entered this world on January 25, 1947 in Akron, born to Harold and Alice Steinmetz. She is survived by her son and his family as well as her brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on June 26th 2020 at 11 a.m. at Hummel Funeral Home, 500 E. Exchange St., Akron. Friends and family may call from 10 to 11. Burial in Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please donate in her name to the American Heart Association.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Hummel Funeral Homes and Crematories
JUN
26
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Hummel Funeral Homes and Crematories
Funeral services provided by
Hummel Funeral Homes and Crematories
500 East Exchange Street
Akron, OH 44304
330-253-6126
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 23, 2020
Jane was a great friend to me over the years there wasn't a time she didn't bring me laughter I will miss her.
Suzann McGlynn
Friend
June 23, 2020
June 23, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Sue Stevenson
Friend
June 23, 2020
Janie I was privileged to be your friend these past few years. I'm going to miss our conversations and time we spent together here @ our Senior Citizens community. Thank you for being such a true good Friend. Sitting outside up on the hill with your dog Benny will never be the same. Gone too soon. Till we meet again, love you Jane.❤❤
Sue Stevenson
Friend
June 23, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
