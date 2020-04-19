|
|
) Ellen passed away on April 13, 2020, after a brief battle with brain cancer at age 64. She was born on August 8, 1955 in Los Angeles, California to parents Mildred P. and the late Arthur A. Kattan. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her boys: husband, Tom and sons, Kevin and Scotty. She is also survived by her brother, David (Susan) Kattan and their children, Lindsay and Justin (Trisha) Kattan; sister, Diane Swinehart; mother-in-law, Gisela Butorac; sister-in-law, Anne-Marie (Jim) Anderson and their children, Annalesa and Justin; sister-in-law Gabrielle (Zelko) Leko and their children, Zvonko (Olivia) and Anthony Leko; and additional cousins. Ellen graduated from the University of Akron with a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education. She began her career at Ella Canavan School in Medina, during which time she received the Martha Holden Jennings Award for teaching excellence. Ellen took time off to raise two wonderful children and when the youngest one went off to preschool, Ellen followed, and stayed. She most recently worked as a teacher for Faith Lutheran Preschool in Fairlawn, rounding out a 35 year career. Her family and her students were her passions in life. Ellen appreciated every day on this earth and began each one with a positive outlook and finished the day giving thanks. Ellen will be dearly missed by her family and countless friends. Her influences truly made this world a better place. The family would like to thank the wonderful doctors, nurses and staff at Akron General NSICU and Select Medical, for their care and concern for Ellen and her family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Faith Lutheran Preschool, 2726 West Market St., Fairlawn, OH 44333, www.faithlutheranchurch.org; "donate"; "Ellen Butorac Memorial Fund", A celebration of Ellen's life will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 19, 2020