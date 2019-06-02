Ellen M Ingersoll (Mulkins)



Ellen M. Ingersoll, 92, of Copley and formerly Bath Twp., went home to be with the Lord May 31, 2019. She was born on November 1926 and married Robert D. Ingersoll in April 1947.



The desire of Ellen's heart was to teach children about Jesus Christ and how much He loves them. She came to know Jesus Christ as her personal Savior when she was 35. She was employed at Sun Rubber during World War II and also the Akron Board of Election.



She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert; parents, Harry L and Opal (Michael) Mulkins and brother, Harry E. (Ruth) Mulkins all formerly of Barberton.



Ellen leaves her daughter, Vicky (Thomas, deceased) Bogus, Chapy (Carol) Ingersoll, Vernon (Jackie) Ingersoll and her sister-in-law, Blanche Mighells. She will be missed by her loving grandchildren, Benjamin (Sarah) Ingersoll, Bethany (Ryan) Ellegood, Kerry (Richard) Hines, Adam (Vanessa) Ingersoll, Kalyn (Jeremy) Gann, Jennifer (Anthony) Goldyn, Michael (Elizabeth) Zorena and Nichole (Robert) Grambo. She was blessed with great grandchildren, Eli, Eliana, Guy, Reagan, Angela, Vivian, Nolan, Emily, Roman, Kylee, Trinity and Annabelle.



Visitation will be Wednesday, June 5th 5 to 7 p.m. and on Thursday, June 6th from 10 to 11 a.m. with the Funeral Service immediately following at 11 a.m. in the Rose Hill Funeral Home, 3653 W Market St., Akron, OH 44333. Rev. James Noall, officiating. Burial at Greenlawn Cemetery, 2580 Romig Road, Akron, Ohio. Memories on condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com



In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Copley EMS, 1540 S. Cleve-Mass. Rd., Copley, OH 44321 or Sharon Center UMC, P.O. Box 239, Sharon Center, OH 44274.