Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rose Hill Burial Park
3653 W Market St
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 665-1700
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rose Hill Burial Park
3653 W Market St
Akron, OH 44333
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Rose Hill Burial Park
3653 W Market St
Akron, OH 44333
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Rose Hill Burial Park
3653 W Market St
Akron, OH 44333
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen Ingersoll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen M. Ingersoll


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ellen M. Ingersoll Obituary
Ellen M Ingersoll (Mulkins)

Ellen M. Ingersoll, 92, of Copley and formerly Bath Twp., went home to be with the Lord May 31, 2019. She was born on November 1926 and married Robert D. Ingersoll in April 1947.

The desire of Ellen's heart was to teach children about Jesus Christ and how much He loves them. She came to know Jesus Christ as her personal Savior when she was 35. She was employed at Sun Rubber during World War II and also the Akron Board of Election.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert; parents, Harry L and Opal (Michael) Mulkins and brother, Harry E. (Ruth) Mulkins all formerly of Barberton.

Ellen leaves her daughter, Vicky (Thomas, deceased) Bogus, Chapy (Carol) Ingersoll, Vernon (Jackie) Ingersoll and her sister-in-law, Blanche Mighells. She will be missed by her loving grandchildren, Benjamin (Sarah) Ingersoll, Bethany (Ryan) Ellegood, Kerry (Richard) Hines, Adam (Vanessa) Ingersoll, Kalyn (Jeremy) Gann, Jennifer (Anthony) Goldyn, Michael (Elizabeth) Zorena and Nichole (Robert) Grambo. She was blessed with great grandchildren, Eli, Eliana, Guy, Reagan, Angela, Vivian, Nolan, Emily, Roman, Kylee, Trinity and Annabelle.

Visitation will be Wednesday, June 5th 5 to 7 p.m. and on Thursday, June 6th from 10 to 11 a.m. with the Funeral Service immediately following at 11 a.m. in the Rose Hill Funeral Home, 3653 W Market St., Akron, OH 44333. Rev. James Noall, officiating. Burial at Greenlawn Cemetery, 2580 Romig Road, Akron, Ohio. Memories on condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Copley EMS, 1540 S. Cleve-Mass. Rd., Copley, OH 44321 or Sharon Center UMC, P.O. Box 239, Sharon Center, OH 44274.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now