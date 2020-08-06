Ellen Maricle

Ellen M. (Weaver) Maricle broke her worldly bonds and moved on to her heavenly home on August 2nd, 2020 after a battle with cancer at the age of 61. Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, Kathy and Roy Weaver. She is survived by her daughter and partner in crime, Susan (Bean) Pistawka; grandchildren, Jordan, Chyna and Kariya; her two sisters and best friends, Rhonda (Randy) Hecker and Connie Riley; a host of other family and friends. Ellen joined the United States Air Force in 1977 where she remained until 1985. She worked as a graphic artist for many years until she came back home to Ohio to find the daughter that she gave up for adoption. Ellen spent the rest of her life being part of the most amazing and craziest blended family that she could have imagined. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 8th at 1 p.m. at Tallmadge Alliance Church, 1155 East Avenue, Tallmadge, Ohio 44278. Please wear a mask.







