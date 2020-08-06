1/1
Ellen Maricle
Ellen M. (Weaver) Maricle broke her worldly bonds and moved on to her heavenly home on August 2nd, 2020 after a battle with cancer at the age of 61. Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, Kathy and Roy Weaver. She is survived by her daughter and partner in crime, Susan (Bean) Pistawka; grandchildren, Jordan, Chyna and Kariya; her two sisters and best friends, Rhonda (Randy) Hecker and Connie Riley; a host of other family and friends. Ellen joined the United States Air Force in 1977 where she remained until 1985. She worked as a graphic artist for many years until she came back home to Ohio to find the daughter that she gave up for adoption. Ellen spent the rest of her life being part of the most amazing and craziest blended family that she could have imagined. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 8th at 1 p.m. at Tallmadge Alliance Church, 1155 East Avenue, Tallmadge, Ohio 44278. Please wear a mask.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Tallmadge Alliance Church
Memories & Condolences
August 6, 2020
Ellen became my best friend only minutes after we met! She was the sister I never had. We had many adventures...usually followed by hysterical laughter! Heaven will never be the same and I know she will be waiting to show me the ropes! Rest easy my sweet friend! Rhonda, my prayers are with you and the family! Thanks for all you did for Ellen and know she loved you deeply!
Kathy Wooten
Sister
August 6, 2020
Ellen was the sweetest, funniest person, you were definitely guaranteed a laugh when you were with Ellen. I always admired her logic. Ronnie and I are so thankful we got to spend time with you recently. Rest easy my friend. I will miss you, till we meet again. Rhonda and Connie my prayers are with you and your family. God Bless!!
Alice Mollohan
Friend
