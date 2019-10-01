|
|
Ellen Mary Stephens (Gearhart) Ellen Mary Stephens (Gearhart), passed away September 24, 2019 at Doylestown Health Care and resided in Barberton. She was born April 18, 1944 to James Gearhart and Mary Bourdess (Gearhart). She was preceded in death by both of her parents; husband, Marion Stephens; sister, Joann and brothers, Ronnie and Andy Gearhart. She is survived by children, Tammy and Jeff Jackson, Pam Brown, Ralph and Cinnamon Harshbarger, Jimmy and Stacey Harshbarger and brothers, Jimmy, Dale, Pat and Tony Gearhart; several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Service will be held October 5 at New Hope Church, 969 Blacheyville Rd., Wooster, Ohio 44691 at 2:00 and dinner will follow from 3 to 4. If anyone would like to bring a covered dish that would be appreciate.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 1, 2019