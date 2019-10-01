Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hummel Funeral Home (Akron)
500 East Exchange Street
Akron, OH 44304
330-253-6126
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
New Hope Church
969 Blacheyville Rd.
Wooster, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen Stephens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen Mary Stephens


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ellen Mary Stephens Obituary
Ellen Mary Stephens (Gearhart) Ellen Mary Stephens (Gearhart), passed away September 24, 2019 at Doylestown Health Care and resided in Barberton. She was born April 18, 1944 to James Gearhart and Mary Bourdess (Gearhart). She was preceded in death by both of her parents; husband, Marion Stephens; sister, Joann and brothers, Ronnie and Andy Gearhart. She is survived by children, Tammy and Jeff Jackson, Pam Brown, Ralph and Cinnamon Harshbarger, Jimmy and Stacey Harshbarger and brothers, Jimmy, Dale, Pat and Tony Gearhart; several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Service will be held October 5 at New Hope Church, 969 Blacheyville Rd., Wooster, Ohio 44691 at 2:00 and dinner will follow from 3 to 4. If anyone would like to bring a covered dish that would be appreciate.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ellen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hummel Funeral Home (Akron)
Download Now