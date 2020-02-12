|
|
) Ellen (Bloam) Rochford, 96, passed February 6th, rejoining her loving husband, Bob (1923-2018) for eternity. Ellen was born in Johnsonburg, Pennsylvania June 15th, 1923, to Charles and Ellen (Murray) Bloam. At the age of two, both parents succumbed to illnesses, and she was raised by her sister and brother-in-law, Michael B. and Mildred (Bloam) Herzing in Ridgway, Pennsylvania. She so loved her sister and knew her as "mom." Mildred never liked the name Ellen, so nicknamed her "Betty", which became her family name. It was in Ridgway, where Ellen met Bob. While they'd known each other since third grade, their first date was the St. Patrick's Day dance their senior year in high school. They married July 6th, 1946 after Bob's service in the Navy. They were married for 72 wonderful years. They settled in Manchester (New Franklin) to raise their family and then retired to Keowee Key, SC. Their final years were spent at the Concordia Retirement Community, where they were close to their son, Pat and his family. Ellen was a devoted wife and mother. She had a gift for the English language and for ten years, worked at a small publishing firm where she was a proofreader. She loved to read, play bridge, and sing. Ellen was an excellent cook and most of her days she was found in the kitchen. She volunteered at her children's schools including at one time as the high school PTA President, organizations, and on community committees. Hobbies she took up with Bob included golf, sailing, and square dancing. Ellen was a member of St. Francis de Sales Church in Akron for 25 years and St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Keowee Key, S.C. for 25 more. Ellen is survived by her three children and their families: Patrick (Letitia) Rochford of Akron, Thomas (Shereen) Rochford of Southport, North Carolina, and Kathleen (Stephen) Brenneman of Savannah, Georgia; eight grandchildren, Melissa, John, Scott, Brad, Caroline, Marcus, and Lindsey; and 19 great-grandchildren. Granddaughter, Dianna preceded her in death. Private funeral services will take place later this summer. In honor of her husband, donations can be made to Weill Cornell Medicine Department of Neurology: Medical Research. https://neurology.weill.cornell.edu/ways-to-give Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com Heritage Cremation Society, 330-564-1213
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 12, 2020