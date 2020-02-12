Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen Rochford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen Rochford


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ellen Rochford Obituary
) Ellen (Bloam) Rochford, 96, passed February 6th, rejoining her loving husband, Bob (1923-2018) for eternity. Ellen was born in Johnsonburg, Pennsylvania June 15th, 1923, to Charles and Ellen (Murray) Bloam. At the age of two, both parents succumbed to illnesses, and she was raised by her sister and brother-in-law, Michael B. and Mildred (Bloam) Herzing in Ridgway, Pennsylvania. She so loved her sister and knew her as "mom." Mildred never liked the name Ellen, so nicknamed her "Betty", which became her family name. It was in Ridgway, where Ellen met Bob. While they'd known each other since third grade, their first date was the St. Patrick's Day dance their senior year in high school. They married July 6th, 1946 after Bob's service in the Navy. They were married for 72 wonderful years. They settled in Manchester (New Franklin) to raise their family and then retired to Keowee Key, SC. Their final years were spent at the Concordia Retirement Community, where they were close to their son, Pat and his family. Ellen was a devoted wife and mother. She had a gift for the English language and for ten years, worked at a small publishing firm where she was a proofreader. She loved to read, play bridge, and sing. Ellen was an excellent cook and most of her days she was found in the kitchen. She volunteered at her children's schools including at one time as the high school PTA President, organizations, and on community committees. Hobbies she took up with Bob included golf, sailing, and square dancing. Ellen was a member of St. Francis de Sales Church in Akron for 25 years and St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Keowee Key, S.C. for 25 more. Ellen is survived by her three children and their families: Patrick (Letitia) Rochford of Akron, Thomas (Shereen) Rochford of Southport, North Carolina, and Kathleen (Stephen) Brenneman of Savannah, Georgia; eight grandchildren, Melissa, John, Scott, Brad, Caroline, Marcus, and Lindsey; and 19 great-grandchildren. Granddaughter, Dianna preceded her in death. Private funeral services will take place later this summer. In honor of her husband, donations can be made to Weill Cornell Medicine Department of Neurology: Medical Research. https://neurology.weill.cornell.edu/ways-to-give Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com Heritage Cremation Society, 330-564-1213
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ellen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -